Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with simmering cups of heated confessions, secrets, and manifestations. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, hot Bollywood besties and movie favourites, grace the couch in the season’s second episode with stories about their style, wits, and adventure. The dynamic team expose identities and situations as the show’s legendary presenter Karan Johar prods them about life, work, and love. In the upcoming episode, the two stars recount how being neighbours cemented their friendship.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on ‘Koffee With Karan’:

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals The Secret Behind Her Friendship With Sara Ali Khan:

“We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” Janhvi Kapoor stated Sara Ali Khan responded by saying that their unplanned session turned into an all-nighter. For two days, the pair talked about their adventures in Goa, connecting over work, family, and interests.

Janhvi Kapoor added to their travel memories by recalling how she was blown away by Sara Ali Khan on a trip to Disneyland. Sara, the daredevil, assisted Janhvi in whatever way she could. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool.’ I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!”

KOK Season 7 will show exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring new games such as Koffee Bingo and Mashed Up, as well as the all-time favourite rapid-fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.