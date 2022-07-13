Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Koffee With Karan 7: How one night in Goa changed Janhvi and Sara’s lives
Koffee With Karan 7: How one night in Goa changed Janhvi and Sara’s lives

Koffee With Karan 7: How one night in Goa changed Janhvi and Sara’s lives

Articles
Advertisement
Koffee With Karan 7: How one night in Goa changed Janhvi and Sara’s lives

Koffee With Karan 7: How one night in Goa (Credits: instagram)

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were neighbours in Goa.
  • Janhvi recalls how she was blown away by Sara during a trip to Disneyland.
  • Koffee with Karan Season 7 will exclusively be on Disney+ Hotstar.
Advertisement

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with simmering cups of heated confessions, secrets, and manifestations. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, hot Bollywood besties and movie favourites, grace the couch in the season’s second episode with stories about their style, wits, and adventure. The dynamic team expose identities and situations as the show’s legendary presenter Karan Johar prods them about life, work, and love. In the upcoming episode, the two stars recount how being neighbours cemented their friendship.

Also Read

Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan S7 premieres tonight. Since the new season was announced,...

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on ‘Koffee With Karan’:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals The Secret Behind Her Friendship With Sara Ali Khan:

“We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning,” Janhvi Kapoor stated Sara Ali Khan responded by saying that their unplanned session turned into an all-nighter. For two days, the pair talked about their adventures in Goa, connecting over work, family, and interests.

Janhvi Kapoor added to their travel memories by recalling how she was blown away by Sara Ali Khan on a trip to Disneyland. Sara, the daredevil, assisted Janhvi in whatever way she could. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool.’ I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!”

Advertisement

KOK Season 7 will show exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring new games such as Koffee Bingo and Mashed Up, as well as the all-time favourite rapid-fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Also Read

Koffee With Karan incarnation: Did he confirm Sara Ali and Kartik dated?
Koffee With Karan incarnation: Did he confirm Sara Ali and Kartik dated?

Karan Johar's chat shows Koffee With Karan premieres today. Ranveer Singh and...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Selena Gomez teases 'Only Murders in the Building' upcoming season
Selena Gomez teases 'Only Murders in the Building' upcoming season
Sadia Khan Looks Delightful in a Green Turtleneck Dress
Sadia Khan Looks Delightful in a Green Turtleneck Dress
Nimra Bucha is ready to break some bones in
Nimra Bucha is ready to break some bones in "Polite Society"
Pathaan admirers respond to reports of
Pathaan admirers respond to reports of "empty theatres" 
Prakash Raj criticises the 'boycott bigots' movement
Prakash Raj criticises the 'boycott bigots' movement
Junaid Iqbal is angry at Tiktoker Ayesha
Junaid Iqbal is angry at Tiktoker Ayesha
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story