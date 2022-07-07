Koffee With Karan incarnation: Did he confirm Sara Ali and Kartik dated?

Karan Johar’s chat shows Koffee With Karan premieres today.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are season 7’s first guests.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will blame Karan Johar for sad marriages, and Shahid Kapoor for being single.

Advertisement

Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar’s conversation show, premieres today. The show’s promos had everyone thrilled. Like every season, this one will be full of revelations and truths, according to the advertisements. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are season 7’s first guests. Koffee With Karan is notorious for the truth bombs celebs drop, but it’s also the centre of actor relationships.

Also Read Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan S7 premieres tonight. Since the new season was announced,...

Karan spoke with India Today about how his sofa has facilitated many Bollywood relationships. Karan called this couch the couch of manifestation when asked about his show’s love stories and marriages. He said he asked Kriti Sanon, a guest on KWK 7, to pick an actor. KJo said, “because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. are among the guests on Karan’s chat programme. In the upcoming season, celebs will also show their uncensored selves. Sara Ali Khan will chat about her ex-boyfriend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will blame Karan Johar for sad marriages, and Shahid Kapoor will miss being single.

Also Read Karan Johar says THIS popular actor would be a perfect host for ‘Koffee With Karan Karan Johar popular talk show, "Koffee With Karan," is coming back. This...