Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Koffee With Karan incarnation: Did he confirm Sara Ali and Kartik dated?

Koffee With Karan incarnation: Did he confirm Sara Ali and Kartik dated?

Articles
Advertisement
Koffee With Karan incarnation: Did he confirm Sara Ali and Kartik dated?

Koffee With Karan incarnation (Credits: Instagram)

Advertisement
  • Karan Johar’s chat shows Koffee With Karan premieres today.
  • Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are season 7’s first guests.
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu will blame Karan Johar for sad marriages, and Shahid Kapoor for being single.
Advertisement

Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar’s conversation show, premieres today. The show’s promos had everyone thrilled. Like every season, this one will be full of revelations and truths, according to the advertisements. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are season 7’s first guests. Koffee With Karan is notorious for the truth bombs celebs drop, but it’s also the centre of actor relationships.

Also Read

Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan S7 premieres tonight. Since the new season was announced,...

Karan spoke with India Today about how his sofa has facilitated many Bollywood relationships. Karan called this couch the couch of manifestation when asked about his show’s love stories and marriages. He said he asked Kriti Sanon, a guest on KWK 7, to pick an actor. KJo said, “because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. are among the guests on Karan’s chat programme. In the upcoming season, celebs will also show their uncensored selves. Sara Ali Khan will chat about her ex-boyfriend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will blame Karan Johar for sad marriages, and Shahid Kapoor will miss being single.

Also Read

Karan Johar says THIS popular actor would be a perfect host for ‘Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar says THIS popular actor would be a perfect host for ‘Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar popular talk show, "Koffee With Karan," is coming back. This...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story