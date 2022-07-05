Koffee With Karan: Richard Gere to Aamir Khan, 9 celebrities who made solo appearances on ‘Koffee Couch’

In Koffee With Karan. Many famous people from different fields have been on the controversial gossip show. After 6 seasons and 135 separate episodes, the 7th season of Koffee With Karan will soon start, but this time it will only be available online. To get people excited about the 7th season of the show, Karan sent out a press release on his social media accounts saying that there would not be a 7th season. He then cleared the air and said that there would be a 7th season, but only on digital.

Only 9 of the 135 shows have included only one guest. Richard Gere and Himesh Reshammiya appeared on Koffee With Karan in Season 2. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and John Abraham appeared in Season 3.

Karan chose to invite solitary visitors after a season with many guests, and the first was Richard Gere. Richard thanked Bollywood celebs like Bipasha Basu and Shabana Azmi for promoting AIDS awareness. Himesh Reshammiya followed in the second season to promote Aap Ka Suroor. Shah Rukh Khan makes a solo cameo in the show’s third season. Ajay Devgn spoke about his sense of humour, while John Abraham responded to being on the World’s Sexiest Men list. Akshay Kumar blasted Karan’s programme in the fourth season. Priyanka Chopra, after becoming famous in Hollywood, appeared on Koffee With Karan’s fifth season and admitted to critiquing partygoers’ clothes. The shortest Koffee episode ever featured Kapil Sharma. Aamir Khan made the penultimate solo appearance and had a phone chat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan premieres on the 7th of July, 2022. The first episode will be graced by Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Other guests include Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Koffee With Karan.