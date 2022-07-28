Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of throwback photos of her court marriage with her husband Travis Barker in Santa Barbara.

The mother-of-three posted the snaps to celebrate her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell aka MJ’s birthday.

MJ was one of the two guests the couple brought with them to their secret wedding ceremony.

Kourtney tweeted the photos to commemorate her grandmother’s birthday, since she was one of two attendees during their covert wedding.

In the first photo, Kourtney, Travis, and her guests are holding drinks while she smiles at her husband. Next, Kourtney smiles at MJ.

In the third shot, the group of four poses together, and in the fourth, Barker kisses his bride wife on the forehead while the couple and two guests pose. Last slide shows Kourtney signing the legal papers with Barker nearby.

Kourtney’s comment wished her grandma a happy birthday: “My darling, stylish, brilliant, beautiful grandmother. Happy birthday, MJ! I’m so glad you were one of just two guests at our wedding; I’ll never forget it.” Kourtney confirmed the rumours by tweeting black-and-white photos of herself and Barker with the caption “Till death do us part”.

