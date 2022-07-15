Kourtney Kardashian supports Travis Barker at performance after health concern.

Kourtney Kardashian witnessed Travis Barker’s first performance since his recent health scare in the audience.

Last month, the drummer for Blink-182 experienced acute abdominal pain that was eventually determined to be pancreatitis.

On June 28, after experiencing excruciating pain, Barker tweeted, “God help me,” before being eventually rushed to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery.

Although he was hospitalised for a total of seven days, he seemed to be fully recovered when he took the stage at a Machine Gun Kelly concert on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Kourtney, the musician’s adoring wife, shared a picture of the musician’s dressing room door with his name scrawled on it on her Instagram stories.

She subsequently shared a clip of Travis performing live on the Los Angeles Forum’s big screen while dancing fans can be seen in the background.

The Poosh founder and her oldest kid Penelope, who just turned 10 this week, were pictured in the evening’s final blurry selfie.

When Barker celebrated the Fourth of July with Kourtney and two of her kids while travelling shortly after being released from the hospital, he displayed indications of improvement.

With her children Penelope and Reign, Kourtney released a video of her and Travis driving down the freeway in an old orange pickup truck.

They ended up at the beach, Kourtney explained in another film she shared with her 188 million Instagram followers.

Although the precise location is unknown, it appeared empty as she recorded footage of the waves breaking along the shore.

A few days prior to the trip, Travis updated his followers on social media from his hospital bed.



He stated: “I felt wonderful when I went in for my endoscopy on Monday. However, after supper, I started experiencing tremendous agony, and I’ve been in the hospital ever since.

“I had a tiny polyp removed during the endoscopy that was located in a delicate place that is typically handled by specialists. This procedure tragically resulted in the loss of a crucial pancreatic drainage channel. This led to severe pancreatitis that was potentially fatal.”

I am so pleased that I am today substantially better thanks to intensive treatment, he continued.

Upon reposting Travis’ tale, Kourtney expressed her gratitude to God for “curing my husband” during what she called a “scary and emotional week.”

Added her: “For all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelmingly kind messages of love and support, and for God healing my husband, I am incredibly grateful. I’m incredibly touched and grateful.

“My husband and I are so, so grateful to our Cedars Sinai specialists, doctors, and nurses for taking such amazing care of us during our stay.”

