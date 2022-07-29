Advertisement
  Kris Jenner shows off makeup-free face, 'Doesn't even look 60, more like 40'
Kris Jenner shows off makeup-free face, ‘Doesn’t even look 60, more like 40’

Kris Jenner shows off makeup-free face, ‘Doesn’t even look 60, more like 40’

Kris Jenner shows off makeup-free face, ‘Doesn’t even look 60, more like 40’

Kris Jenner shows off makeup-free face, ‘Doesn’t even look 60, more like 40’

Star of “Kardashians,” Kris Jenner, 66, is enjoying his day.

Kim Kardashian posted a video of her mother using her “SKNN BY KIM” products in which the mother of six is shown getting ready for bed without wearing any makeup.

Numerous people have praised Jenner, with one remarking that she appears to be 40 years old.

One of her family’s cosmetic artists helped Jenner remove her makeup in front of the camera before capping off her day. Jenner is rarely spotted without a full face of glam.

Kris Jenner gives hilarious toast while ‘wasted’ on Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday
Kris Jenner gives hilarious toast while ‘wasted’ on Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday

The Kardashian clan gathered for a special dinner on Khloe's 38th birthday....

Jenner, who is the mother of two skin and beauty gurus in Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, was praised for showcasing her unaltered skin.

“Kris looking naturally beautiful ! Love to see it,” one social media user said.

Another user commented directly to Jenner, writing, “I hope you know how beautiful you are without makeup,” adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I loved the fact that she did the process without using a filter,” added another commenter.

Next Story