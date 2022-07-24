Kristin Cavallari discusses online dating and discloses her relationship

Kristin Cavallari is going for the web based dating course following her split from Jay Cutler.

The “Unprecedented James” pioneer shared that despite the fact that she searches for confirmed Instagram clients, that doesn’t mean she needs to date another big name.

Kristin Cavallari is going for the web based dating course following her split from Jay Cutler.

Advertisement

“People have set me up. Mutual friends,” she said on the “Not Skinny, But Not Fat” podcast episode on Tuesday. “My DMs have essentially been my dating app.”

Cavallari, 35, continued: “I’m only going to go for the verified [accounts]. I can’t filter through all of my DMs but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey.”

The “Unprecedented James” pioneer shared that despite the fact that she searches for confirmed Instagram clients, that doesn’t mean she needs to date another big name.

“I prefer someone to not be [famous]. I really, in my head, my ideal man is a businessman who no one knows,” she shared. “I don’t like people that often. I have gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville. I’m pretty picky, I guess. But I’m not going to settle, I’m going to stay picky.”

Cavallari petitioned for legal separation from her better half of seven years in April 2020. The couple share three youngsters: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8 and Saylor, 6.

“I’ve been pretty able to keep things on the DL lately, which is nice,” she said. “I dated someone right away after Jay for about five, six months. I dated Jeff for five or six months right after that other guy. Then I didn’t date at all for a while.”

Advertisement

Cavallari was alluding to her concise relationship with joke artist Jeff Dye.

Their relationship stood out as truly newsworthy toward the finish of 2020. US Weekly revealed that the couple tapped out in March 2021.

From that point forward, Cavallari shares she’s been “effectively dating” in Nashville where she resides with her three youngsters. “I was dating someone for a couple of months, but I continued to go on other dates,” she shared. “I’ve been on quite a few dates.”

Albeit the mother-of-three has been unyielding about dating, she affirmed that she is as yet single.

In July, Cavallari focused on her separation with Cutler and said she saw their partition as a positive decision.

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” Kristin Cavallari said on “The School of Greatness” podcast.

Advertisement

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” the couple said in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

She credited her three youngsters for giving her the uplifting perspective on her separation.

“My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself,” she said. “I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing.”