Kriti Sanon can’t stop showing her affection for her dogs; See Video

Kriti Sanon is one of the cutest and most well-liked actress in India and Pakistan.

She kills it in all of her movies, so it's no surprise that fans love it when she shows up in public.

Her latest video is all about "cuteness goals," and we can't look away.

Kriti Sanon is one of the cutest and most well-liked actress in India and Pakistan. She kills it in all of her movies, so it’s no surprise that fans love it when she shows up in public and showers lots of love and affection on her.

If we talk about movies, we can’t wait to see her next in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, where she is sure to kill it, and the happiness and excitement are real.

When she has a break from her busy life, she makes sure to spend quality time with her dogs so they know how much she loves and admires them.

Well, her most recent video is all about “cuteness goals,” and we just can’t look away. Want to look around? Look at the video below.

