Kriti Sanon celebrates one-year anniversary of her film ‘Mimi’

Articles
Kriti Sanon celebrates one-year anniversary of her film ‘Mimi’

One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood Kriti Sanon is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her blockbuster film Mimi. Because of her laudable performances and respectable filmography, she has developed a sizable fan base.

The actress has a limited career history but has appeared in a lot of blockbusters like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, as well as the hugely popular OTT film, Mimi. With her upcoming slate, which includes Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush, and Shehzada, her stock appears to be on the upswing.

In “MiMi,” Kriti Sanon had one of her best performances ever. The actress afterwards stunned the audience by portraying the role of a surrogate mother, and both reviewers and fans praised her work. Such an important subject was presented on screen with ease because of her powerful acting.

Sharing cute moments from Mimi she wrote a caption, “Mimi Turns 1, And the love is still pouring in..A film that gave me so so much as an actor! The memories and experience of this journey is beyond Priceless! Mimi made me feel Alive and how! Missing everyone attached to the film today.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

