Kriti Sanon receives birthday love from Kartik Aaryan.

One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood Kriti Sanon is celebrating...
Kriti Sanon receives cutest birthday greeting from Kartik Aaryan. On July 27, the actress will have become a year older.
Kartik shared a cute photo on social media with his co-star from Luka Chuppi to mark the momentous day. Additionally, he sent her a sweet birthday wish in the captions. Check it out by reading on.
On Kriti Sanon’s birthday, Kartik Aaryan wishes her well.
A short while ago, Kartik posted a picture of himself and Kriti on his Instagram page. Both performers could be seen in the image seated side by side on a couch. Kriti is pictured sporting a baggy hoodie and a pair of torn jeans. She wears barely any makeup and parted her hair in the center. Kartik, on the other hand, is seen sporting the traditional outfit of a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He could be seen giving Kriti a candy with joy as the latter grinned brightly.
Kartik posted the picture on social media with the description, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne Sirf posture kiya mere liye!! From Your Shehzada (party face emoji)@kritisanon (red heart emoji), Happy birthday Param Sundari.
The post received a ton of likes and comments from fans and followers as soon as Kartik shared it. They couldn’t help falling head over heels for the rumored pair. A fan said, “Cuties.” While someone else remarked, “YOU GUYS OMG.” Another admirer said, “Aww how cute this is (tear emoji),” in response.
Meanwhile, in the next movie Shehzada, Kartik and Kriti will be seen onscreen together for the second time.
In addition to this, Kartik has the films Freddy, Mr. India, and an unnamed Kiara Advani and Sameer Vidwans love drama. Additionally, he recently revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala will produce and Kabir Khan will helm his upcoming project.
On the other hand, Kriti has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.
