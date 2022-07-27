Kriti Sanon receives birthday love from Kartik Aaryan.

In July of 2022, Kriti Sanon turned a year older. The actress spent her birthday at work with her coworkers who are working on the set of her upcoming movie Shehzada. When Bollywood Hungama recently asked the actress what her birthday means to her, her answer shocked everyone. She said that they aren’t as important as people think they are and that it doesn’t have to be a big deal. Kriti Sanon told Bollywood Hungama, “I love myself, but I don’t think birthdays are that important. I think it puts a little more pressure on me to make that day special. And people have high hopes for it. I don’t think you need to do anything on your birthday. I think that’s all very overrated.” She went on to say, “People will call you and ask, ‘What’s the plan?’ And sometimes there is no plan. So you’re like, I have no idea. But then, all of a sudden, you start to wonder, Should I have a plan? Then I have this feeling that my birthday has passed and I haven’t done anything.” Even so, as a child, Kriti was excited for her birthday just like any other kid. “I think I used to be excited about my birthday when I was a kid. I used to enjoy being surprised. So I love it when someone else plans the surprise, but I don’t want to plan anything. I don’t want to have to worry about making plans for my birthday,” she said. Kriti Sanon also talked about how she spends most of her birthdays on the phone. “It is hard and tricky to go through messages to answer them. Every year, I say I won’t use my phone, but I end up doing it. But now, I’m going to answer everyone maybe the next day because I feel like you ruin your whole birthday. You’re either replying to people on Instagram or Twitter. I know it’s important to answer because it’s nice that people take the time to wish you well. But I feel like you’re just mentally on social media and staring at your screen instead of living your life and talking to real people and making real moments. I remember one birthday when I spent the whole day on the phone, which made me angry by the end of the day. So I won’t do that anymore. Please don’t mind if you guys get my answer like a day later.”

A short while ago, Kartik posted a picture of himself and Kriti on his Instagram page. Both performers could be seen in the image seated side by side on a couch. Kriti is pictured sporting a baggy hoodie and a pair of torn jeans. She wears barely any makeup and parted her hair in the center. Kartik, on the other hand, is seen sporting the traditional outfit of a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He could be seen giving Kriti a candy with joy as the latter grinned brightly.

Kartik posted the picture on social media with the description, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne Sirf posture kiya mere liye!! From Your Shehzada (party face emoji)@kritisanon (red heart emoji), Happy birthday Param Sundari.

Meanwhile, in the next movie Shehzada, Kartik and Kriti will be seen onscreen together for the second time.

In addition to this, Kartik has the films Freddy, Mr. India, and an unnamed Kiara Advani and Sameer Vidwans love drama. Additionally, he recently revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala will produce and Kabir Khan will helm his upcoming project.

On the other hand, Kriti has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.