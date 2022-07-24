KRK denies favouring  Shah Rukh Khan to do Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie will be Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie will be Pathaan. KRK has told the superstar not to do the movie because he thinks it will fail for sure.

Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) is known for sending out tweets that stir up trouble. He always tweets about famous people and says whether he thinks a new movie will be a hit or a flop. Now, he has made a prediction about Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, and given the superstar a suggestion.

KRK doesn’t want SRK to do Pathaan because, in his opinion, the movie will fail. He also said in his tweet that he had told SRK not to make Happy New Year and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

KRK tweeted, “I told @iamsrk that he shouldn’t do the movies #HappyNewYear #Fan and #JHMS. But he made those movies, and all three of them were terrible. Now, I’m going to tell him one more time that he shouldn’t do Pathaan because it’s a surefire way to fail.

Well, many of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are telling KRK that Happy New Year was a box office hit.

Advertisement Happy new year was super hit at boxoffixe even with ur nd all critics negative reviews,,, — Davinder singh (@Davinde48839946) July 22, 2022

#HappyNewYear life time business is 408 crore nd budget was 100 crore toh disaster kaise ??? Aur pathan toh pakka blockbuster hoga likh lo tum — Alok tiwari (@alokyntiwari) July 22, 2022

Sorry to say

But Happy New year was a successful movie — Brandon Buffard ✋ (@brandonbuffard) July 22, 2022

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, and the main characters are played by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to come out in January 2019. After four years, it will be Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen. Fans of the actor are very excited to see Pathaan.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, will come out in June 2023, and Dunki is set to come out next Christmas. Rajkumar Hirani is in charge of Dunki, and Taapsee Pannu is the main character.

