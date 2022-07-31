Kubra Khan photographs Mehwish Hayat in a few hot shots

The actress jokingly suggests hiring Kubra Khan for her next photoshoot.

Kubra Khan, the costar of Mehwish Hayat in her latest movie, took some amazing pictures of her. The actress facetiously proposes employing her London Nahi Jaunga costar for her next photoshoot.

London Nahi Jaunga diva Mehwish Hayat had a breathtaking photoshoot with her costar Kubra Khan.

The entertainer looks shocking in a brilliant dress from the assortment of worldwide design brand Amato Couture.

Who needs a costly photography when you have a companion free of charge! As of late, Mehwish Hayat took to her virtual entertainment account on Instagram to impart a few exciting snaps to her fans.

The photos look restrictive scraps from a very good quality magazine photoshoot or something to that effect.

Nonetheless, that is not the situation. As a matter of fact, these fabulous snaps of Mehwish Hayat where taken by her London Nahi Jaunga costar Kubra Khan!

“Much obliged to you Kubra for taking these bomb photos,” Mehwish composed. “I presently know who I ought to contact for my next photograph shoot!

London Nahi Jaunga is a mix of parody, sentiment, and show otherwise known as a romantic comedy.

It includes the widely adored showbiz stars, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed alongside Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan.

According to the numbers, this high-planned film is faring surprisingly better than some large spending plan Bollywood flicks regardless arriving at levels.

