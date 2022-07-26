Kubra Khan reveals about her best halal date

Kubra Khan reveals her best halal date.

Kubra Khan brings joy and charm with her wherever she goes. She never gets tired of motivating people, whether it is through her post-movie marketing or any other event.

Khan is renowned for her unassuming, sincere character as well as her captivating charm.

When promoting her recently released film London Nahi Jaunga, she was questioned if she had ever been on a halal date.

Kubra joked first and said, “I don’t date? What are you talking about?”

She added, “Haha just kidding…Window chatting with somebody you adore, sit at a window or on the lakeside and just talk around the night. I think that’s a very nice idea of building a connection”

Just a few days ago, Kubra finished filming the enduring drama Sang e Mah with Atif Aslam, for which she won numerous awards and acclaim for both her outstanding acting abilities and her electrifying connection with Atif.

Rabia Khan is a British-Pakistanian actress better known by her stage name Kubra. She made her acting debut in the 2014 comedy-thriller Na Maloom Afraad in Pakistan.

She has been on several highly regarded television programs, including as Sang-e-Mar Mar, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Muqabil, Alif, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. Sang-e-Mah on Hum TV currently features Khan as Sheherzaad.