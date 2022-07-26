Advertisement
Kubra Khan Talks About Her Halal Date

Articles
During her post release promotions of her newly released movie London Nahi Jaunga she was asked if she ever had a halal date?

  During the post release promotions of Kubra's newly released movie London Nahi Jaunga she was asked if she ever had a halal date?
  • Kubra replied that She does not date
  • Adding in to it Kubra then revealed her idea of having a date 
An promising artist, Kubra Khan brings joy and charm with her wherever she goes. She never gets tired of motivating people, whether it is through her post-movie marketing or any other event. Khan is renowned for her unassuming, sincere character as well as her captivating charm.

During her post release promotions of her newly released movie London Nahi Jaunga she was asked if she ever had a halal date?

To which the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress replied hilariously

Khan cracked a joke first, said

“I don’t date? What are you talking about?”

Then she laughed and said

“Haha just kidding…Window chatting with somebody you adore, sit at a window or on the lakeside and just talk around the night. I think that’s a very nice idea of building a connection”

Just a few days ago, Kubra finished filming the memorable drama Sang e Mah with Atif Aslam, for which she won numerous awards and acclaim for both her outstanding acting abilities and her electrifying connection with Atif.

Rabia Khan is a British-Pakistanian actress better known by her stage name Kubra Khan. She made her acting debut in the 2014 comedy-thriller Na Maloom Afraad in Pakistan. She has been on several highly regarded television programmes, including as Sang-e-Mar Mar, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Muqabil, Alif, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. Sang-e-Mah on Hum TV currently features Khan as Sheherzaad.

