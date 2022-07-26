Kubra Khan Talks About Her Halal Date

During her post release promotions of her newly released movie London Nahi Jaunga she was asked if she ever had a halal date?

Kubra replied that She does not date

Adding in to it Kubra then revealed her idea of having a date

An promising artist, Kubra Khan brings joy and charm with her wherever she goes. She never gets tired of motivating people, whether it is through her post-movie marketing or any other event. Khan is renowned for her unassuming, sincere character as well as her captivating charm.

To which the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress replied hilariously

Khan cracked a joke first, said

“I don’t date? What are you talking about?”

Then she laughed and said

"Haha just kidding…Window chatting with somebody you adore, sit at a window or on the lakeside and just talk around the night. I think that's a very nice idea of building a connection" Just a few days ago, Kubra finished filming the memorable drama Sang e Mah with Atif Aslam, for which she won numerous awards and acclaim for both her outstanding acting abilities and her electrifying connection with Atif.