Kubra Khan wishes Usman Mukhtar on his birthday with hilarious video

Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar are two incredibly talented performers from Pakistan

Cast of Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay delighted their viewers when Kubra shared a hilarious wish for her co-star Usman along with a humorous video.

The video was posted to wish Usman A Happy Birthday

Advertisement

Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar are two incredibly talented performers from Pakistan.. The performers entertain viewers with their hilarious antics after working their magic with their extraordinary acting abilities.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actors recently pleased their fans when Kubra shared a hilarious wish for her co-star Usman accompanied with a funny video.

“Yeh hai Mera Dost Usman Mukhtar. Isko horror film bananey Aur horror stories sunaney ka bohot shawk hai. Lekin iski height say.. Aur woh bhi nakali oculus wali height se.. pack hojati. Aaj iski Birthday hai Aur main chahti hun hum sab mil ke mere is Pyare se Dost ke liye ek Ijtamai dua karen.”, captioned the JPNA 2 actress.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

“ Ya Allah, usman mukhtar ko yeh samaj ata farmaye ke oculus pehn ke height se jump karne pe koi girta nahi hai.. yah Allah Is Pyare insaan ko yeh batayen ke pranks sirf woh nahi uske dost bhi kar sakte hain, Ya Allah isko ehsas dilayen ke yeh GTA acha hoga lekin baki saari video Aur board games main.. I’ll kill him… Ameen Summah Ameen”

But also. Bless this dude with the best of the best because he deserves nothing less.. Double ameen ❤️

Advertisement

Humara Joey *does pretty zinta ka cute move* let’s do this together @zunaira.inam”, captioned the Muqabil actress.

On the work front, Kubra Khan last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.