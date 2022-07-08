Kylie Jenner discussed cosmetic surgery and fillers

Kylie Jenner opened up about getting fillers and going under the knife.

The reality star has since undergone a number of body modifications.

These include dissolving her fillers in October 2018 and getting temporary lip fillers when she was around 17.

Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians frequently make headlines. The women on this reality show never fail to make headlines, whether it be for their divisive remarks, Photoshopped pictures, surgeries, or romantic relationships. Kylie Jenner opened up about getting fillers and going under the knife in today’s throwback article.

In a previous interview with the media, Kylie Jenner was open and honest about the claims that she had cosmetic surgery to make her look better.

She admitted to the media that up until that point she had only experimented with fillers, saying, “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false.”

Further discussing her upcoming surgeries, She told the media for their cover story, “I’m terrified! I would never. ” During the same conversation, Jenner also disclosed that the changes she has made to herself thus far have all been based on filler. “They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she continued, “It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.“

The reality star said in 2015 to reporters, “I’m not against surgery.” “I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now,” and has since undergone a number of body modifications. These include dissolving her fillers in October 2018 and getting temporary lip fillers when she was around 17 in 2015 (she discussed this in a KUWTK episode that year).

