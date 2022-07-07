Kylie Jenner flaunts her stunning post-baby physique while filming the second season of the Hulu series

During the second season of her family’s Hulu show, KYLIE Jenner flaunted her amazing post-baby figure.

In February, the 24-year-old reality star and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a son.

Advertisement

And five months after giving birth, Kylie boldly flaunted her curves on set while wearing a skintight nude outfit.

The beauty tycoon dazzled in a one-shoulder ruched dress, ruched boots, and ruched gloves.

She accentuated her features with minimum makeup while wearing an updo with her dark hair pulled back.

For season two of The Kardashians, the mother-of-two dressed up and posed in her dressing area and next to her trailer on the set.