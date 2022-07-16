Kylie Jenner slammed for ‘flaunting wealth’

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets on Instagram.

Some of her 358 million followers were unimpressed with her lavish boasts.

Kylie Jenner has left some of her Instagram followers unimpressed with her latest post as she shared a black and white snap showing off two private jets.

Kylie Jenner 24-year-old beauty businesswoman received criticism for her “classless boasting” after posting a photo of her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets on Instagram.

On Friday, July 16, she uploaded a black and white picture of herself and Travis holding hands and placing their heads on each other’s shoulders.

Stormi Webster, their four-year-old daughter, joined in on the tender occasion by giving her parents hugs.

Fans reacted angrily to the displays of riches while the photo was artistically taken as a wide view to highlight a Rolls Royce, emphasising their opulent lifestyle.

In her most recent Instagram grid update, Kylie simply wrote: “You wanna take mine or yours?

Unsurprisingly, some of her 358 million followers reacted negatively to her post.

One fan raged: “This display of wealth is unbelievable, so detached from the common persons struggles.”

Another added: “Why brag on social media what you have. Got it easy some people not so lucky.:

A third person moaned: “You’re the reason the planet is being destroyed.”

While a fourth pointed out: “Maybe take neither and reduce your carbon footprint?”

A fifth penned: “Classless boasting:”

Last month, Kylie Jenner was spotted flying her customised Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, which she purchased in 2020, for a fast 30-minute day trip to Palm Springs, California.

The mother of two’s spacious luxury plane features ten white leather seats with her initials embroidered on them.

At the time, mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also seen riding along.

The typical flight from Los Angeles to Palm Springs takes 49 minutes, including the time spent in the air.

Kylie recently had her fans go crazy when she posted a photo on Instagram while wearing a skintight latex outfit.

She looked stunning in a black front-opening little dress with long sleeves and matching kitten heels.

The Kardashians star accessorised with big silver hoop earrings, a ring, and black sunglasses that looked like they belonged in the Matrix while carrying a small black bag adorned with glittering mirror discs.