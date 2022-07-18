Lady Gaga ‘free of pain’ as she kicks off Chromatica Ball tour

Lady Gaga kicked off her Chromatica Ball world tour in Düsseldorf, Germany.

She assured fans she was “pain-free” for the performance.

Her world tour was delayed twice due to the epidemic.

Due to the epidemic, the Poker Face singer’s world tour, which was supposed to launch in 2020 to support her album Chromatica, was twice delayed. It eventually kicked off on Sunday at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.

Gaga, who has the chronic pain ailment fibromyalgia, expressed her gratitude for being pain-free for the performance in an Instagram video taken backstage at the venue before to the performance.

“I want to really thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person,” she told viewers. “I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free than I have in ages. Being free of pain onstage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience and enjoy the show and really tell a story.”

The Oscar-winning actress claimed she was “nervous” but “excited” for the first show because it was her first tour since 2018. She promised to give every performance her all as a way of saying “thank you” to her fans for their support.

Gaga said on Twitter on Saturday that she had previously believed her ongoing pain would keep her from going on tour.

“There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare. I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful,” she tweeted.

In addition to performing Sour Candy, Free Woman, and 911 from her upcoming album 2020, Gaga also sang Shallow and Always Remember Us This Way from her film A Star Is Born and finished the night with Hold My Hand from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

The Chromatica Ball tour will continue on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, and will end in September in Miami, Florida.