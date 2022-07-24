Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, the Queen’s distant cousin, marries an Etonian

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten wed her business startup beau Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru at Winchester Cathedral.

The 32-year-old girl of the Marquess of Milford Haven, was shot as she escaped her wedding vehicle.

The 32-year-old girl of the Marquess of Milford Haven, the primary cousin of the late Prince Philip was shot as she escaped her wedding vehicle showing up at the scene. With regards to custom, Lady Tatiana wore a face shroud as she entered the church building.

Pictures from the day show one of Prince Harry’s exes Cressida Bonas advancing toward the service.

In January, Lady Tatiana uncovered that Mr Dru had proposed while the couple were on a skiing occasion in the Alps.

Woman Tatiana, a far off cousin of the Queen, got connected with to business visionary Mr Dru in the Swiss hotel of Verbier.

At the point when Lady Tatiana posted about the commitment on Instagram, Ms Bonas was among the people who complimented the couple on the fresh insight about their commitment, expressing: “Beauties.”

Advertisement Family joy for the Queen’s family as the Lady Tatiana Mountbatten married her fiancé Mr Alick Dru at Winchester Cathedral today. First pictures: pic.twitter.com/Np1r4uLub4 — Rodrigo (@The_QVDS) July 23, 2022

Ms Bonas, who dated Prince Harry for a considerable length of time, wore a baggy fuchsia creased skirt and a dull blue coat to Lady Tatiana’s wedding.

Her significant other Harry Wentworth-Stanley, is Lady Tatiana’s step-sibling.

Ms Bonas split from Prince Harry in 2014 and has since refered to the strain of being his better half as a justification behind the split.

Woman Tatiana is the oldest offspring of George Mountbatten, 60 – whose sibling Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the very first straightforwardly gay individual from the Royal Family.

She is an equestrian who prepared under Olympian Charlotte Dujardin.

Woman Tatiana was taught at the tip top £12,000-a year Millfield tuition based school in Street, Somerset.

She once needed to be a ski teacher however presently works preparing dressage ponies.

Mr Dru concentrated on History at Oxford prior to establishing Tripr, a social travel application.

He likewise established Spires Tutoring prior to moving into the universe of new businesses.

