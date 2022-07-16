Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita had secretly wed.

The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands.

Lalit quickly stated that they are not wed and that he is only dating Sushmita.

The news made by IPL Founder Lalit Modi elicited a range of responses from internet users. Others made fun of the couple’s 10-year age difference, while others sent them well-wishes.

After the founder of the Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi, said that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and that the two are planning to get married soon, the internet went crazy with memes.

Mr. Modi, who is 56 years old, posted a series of pictures with the “Main Hoon Naa” actor on Twitter. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives Sardinia with the families – not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage, yet.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Netizens have different feelings about what the IPL Founder said. Some people were happy for the couple, but others made fun of them because they were 10 years apart.

Me- After 👀 this pic pic.twitter.com/3uufrks7qm — Priy Shankar (@imPriyS) July 14, 2022

I thought he is her father 😂 https://t.co/m0BmpMeNYB — Riā (@windstorm2020) July 15, 2022

Eh.. guys.. is Sushmita Sen aware that she’s dating him? Advertisement — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) July 15, 2022

Lalit Modi was married to Minal Sagrani before. They tied the knot in October 1991. They had a son named Ruchir and a daughter named Aliya.

Karima Sagrani is Minal Sagrani’s daughter from her first marriage, and Mr. Modi is her stepfather. Minal Sagrani died in 2018 from cancer, which was a sad thing.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was dating model Rohman Shawl in 2018. She met him on Instagram. But last year, she broke up with him. She has taken in two girls, Renee and Alisah, and raised them as her own.

The actor from “Aankhen” was last seen in the second season of “Aarya” on Disney+ Hotstar, which netizens liked. Sushmita Sen recently said that work on the third season of her crime thriller show “Aarya” has already started.