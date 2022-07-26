Advertisement
Lana Del Rey obtains restraining order

Lana Del Rey obtains restraining order

Articles
Lana Del Rey obtains restraining order

Lana Del Rey obtains restraining order

The man who Lana Del Rey alleges stole one of her cars has been the target of a temporary restraining order.

The singer of “Video Games” requested protection from Eric Everardo from the Los Angeles police after she said he had visited her home at least twice this year.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Lana claimed that the man initially showed up at her house without her consent in February and left with a Jaguar. He was then legally charged with stealing the Jaguar.

Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool FC anthem for an upcoming documentary
Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool FC anthem for an upcoming documentary

Lana Del Rey covers ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Rogers & Hammerstein...

According to the 37-year-old actress, Everardo visited her home earlier this month and placed a suitcase at her gate with a scary letter inside that expressed his desire to meet her once again.

Lana also said that the man had contacted her sister repeatedly starting in February, though it’s not clear how he got her phone number.

The singer of “Born to Die” maintained she doesn’t know Everardo and is concerned for the security of her family.

