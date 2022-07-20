Laura Whitmore makes surprise appearance at Love Island

Laura Whitmore makes a surprise appearance at Love Island.

Laura Whitmore gave a shocking entrance into the villa tonight and it is expected to horrify the Love Island cast. The Islanders are invited to a VIP party at the Vibe Club, the vote will shock Love Island.

The host will reveal a shocking turn of events that will result in TWO of the Islanders being kicked out of the villa in an unexpected vote.

Ekin-Su, 27, receives a text inviting all the competitors to the elite club as the drama from last night’s Snog, Marry, Pie comes to a close.

The text closes with the hashtag “#SunSeaAndSpillTheTea,” which alludes to the imminent dumping drama while promising “#islandvibes.”

The Islanders dress to the nines and make their way to the club for a DJ set they won’t soon forget as excitement spreads throughout the villa.

DJ Joel Corry and the host of the ITV2 dating show, Laura, 37, will also be waiting for them there; the Islanders are unaware of this.

As they watch in stunned silence, Laura enters and addresses the group, “Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Enjoying yourself?

I’m afraid the party is ended and I’m not here to share in the fun, so could everyone line up by the pool?

Since last night’s show aired, the audience has been voting for their favourite guy and girl, Laura says.

The two guys and girls with the fewest votes will then be dramatically revealed, with two of them being eliminated off the island TODAY.

Fans of Love Island are in for a treat as Joel Corry makes his first appearance in the villa since his last appearance on ITV2 in 2019.

Joel, who gained notoriety when his song Sorry was played on the programme three years ago, has had five UK number ten singles, with Head & Heart, his biggest hit, topping the charts for six weeks.

Before breaking the charts, Joel described how his phone had “blown up” after his song was used as the theme music for an ITV2 show.

Only a few days have passed since pop star Becky Hill’s performance in the villa before his DJ set. The Brit Award-winning star performed a spirited set beside the pool on stage with support dancers.

