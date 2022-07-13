Lauren Goodger breaks silence over baby daughter’s tragic death

Lauren posted a single broken heart emoji on her Instagram Story.

Actress published her first article after sharing the terrible news

The 35-year-old former TOWIE actress published her first article after sharing the terrible news that her baby had passed away on Sunday.

She performed the touching A Mother’s Prayer by Celine Dion on her Instagram Stories. The sentences scrolled across a black screen, and she just added a broken heart emoji.

It’s her first self-written post since she revealed the death of baby Lorena, and a spokeswoman for her claimed she and boyfriend Charles Drury were moved by the outpouring of sympathy.

The reality TV actress posted a black-and-white picture of herself clutching her child’s hand on Sunday.



She also broke the heartbreaking news that the baby had died. “Lorena. R.I.P. 08.07.22,” she inscribed. Like her sister, @babylarose.x, she was the most adorable, healthy baby I’ve ever seen.

“Words can’t express how devastating it is to lose a kid that you have perfectly carried for nine months and given birth to, just to have your angel snatched from you.

Her was good and healthy, and there were no concerns with the pregnancy or labour. However, I won’t go into detail at this time; just be aware that neither she nor I had any problems; they were both flawless.

She added, “I’m broken. I recently returned from the hospital where Charlie and I spent a lot of time with our infant daughter Lorena, but I still haven’t said goodbye.

In a later paragraph of the post, she continued, “I will never ever get over this, but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart; she will be at my side always, and I will be with her again one day. My Lorena the [angel emoji] You have my utmost love.

Charles Drury, Lauren’s partner, quickly left a comment on the post with the words “She will always be with us” and multiple heart emojis.



Danielle Armstrong, who wrote: “Oh lovely heartbroken for you giving you strength and love and hope your get the respect and solitude you need to grieve xxxx,” was one of many who sent condolences.

Vicky Pattison wrote: “Awww Lauren, I’m honestly really heartbroken for you… giving you all so much love,” and Georgia Kousoulou added: “I’m so so sorry Lauren, sending you so much love & strength right now.”

