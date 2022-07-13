Lawrence Bishnoi admits on planning to kill Salman Khan with a gun

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, has admitted to purchasing a gun.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, has admitted to purchasing a gun in order to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

According to sources, Bishnoi, who is being investigated for the assassination of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, said he wanted to teach the Dabangg star a “lesson.”

Bishnoi revealed the murder plot, saying he sent another criminal, Sampat Nehra, to shoot the 56-year-old actor with a pistol.

According to Bishnoi, Nehra did not have a long-range firing weapon and could only attack from a small distance, which is why he purchased a spring rifle worth 400,000 INR.

However, the police seized the unique rifle from Dinesh Dagar, from whom Bishnoi ordered the special weapon, in 2018.

Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Kankani, Rajasthan while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Blackbucks, which are protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, are revered by the Bishnoi community.

In 2018, the actor was sentenced to five years in prison for killing the blackbucks, although he was later given bail.

