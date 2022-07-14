Bramwell Tovey Former VSO conductor dies at age 69
Lea Michele has shared a wonderful tribute to Cory Monteith to commemorate nine years since his death.
Lea uploaded what appeared to be a still from their time together on set on Wednesday. The two were Glee co-stars and dated for many years.
The two were strolling with Lea as Rachel holding a bunch of flowers as they were both dressed as Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, respectively. Lea added a heart emoji to the photo.
Cory was dating Lea at the time of his passing; he overdosed on drugs in a Vancouver hotel and passed away at the age of 31.
Only a few months before, Cory had willingly joined a drug and alcohol rehab centre. Lea gets a tattoo of the number five, which corresponds to his character’s football jersey number in the show, as a way of honouring him years after his passing.
When Cory passed away, the show, which was still airing, paid tribute to him with an episode that started with the sad news that his character Finn had passed away and ended with the characters remembering and eulogising him.
Cory voluntarily checked himself into a drug rehab centre in April of the year before he passed away.
“I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this,” Lea shared when Cory chose to enter rehab. “I am grateful and proud he made this decision.”
A year previously, they had made their relationship public, and they frequently appeared together at hockey games.
Following the announcement that she will be taking Beanie Feldstein’s place in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Lea announced some major news.
Star of American Crime Story Beanie revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she is leaving her position as Barbara Streisand’s iconic character Fanny Brice two months early because “production decided to take the show in a different direction.”
Lea had long wished to play the part on stage; in fact, she even performed the show’s well-known song Don’t Rain On My Parade during a Glee episode.
