Leading Indian actress Urfi Javed passed away?

Urfi Javed is an Indian television actress.

She participated in season 1 of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

News of the sudden demise of India’s most famous bold model and actress Urfi Javed has caused a stir on social media.

A few days ago, the actress posted some pictures of herself wearing a silver chain dress which had an effect on her neck and turned red.

Her fans speculated that Urfi had tried to hang herself. Some screenshots regarding her death were shared on her social media handle.

On the news of her death, a social media user wrote, “RIP Urfi Javed, this is not a big loss for anyone.”

The picture also shows the year of birth and death of the actress “1997 to 2022”.

Have a look:

The man also wrote in a comment that “I stand with the nickname killer.” But the good news is that the internet sensation the model is still alive and she also expressed outrage over netizens for spreading fake news.

“It’s horrible to see people spreading fake news of their deaths on the internet,” she said. We know that rumors are part of the entertainment industry and celebrities have learned to live with them. But when rumors get dirty, they can be really disturbing.

