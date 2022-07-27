Lee Jong Suk and YoonA’s 4th teaser for ‘Big Mouth’

Lee Jong Suk and YoonA’s 4th teaser for ‘Big Mouth’ has been made public and serves as a warning to influential people.

The fourth teaser film consists of an exciting image of a young couple who were upstanding citizens who lost their pleasant routine. The premiere of “Big Mouth” will air on July 29 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST), following “Doctor Lawyer.”

The film shifts the tone by shedding light on the “Gucheok University Hospital Murder Case” after beginning with the mundane everyday activities of a couple, Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) and Go Mi Ho (YoonA).

Due to his zeal and 10% win record, Big Mouth lawyer Park Chang Ho successfully won the hearts of the wealthy, and as a result, he eventually paid the price for his extreme avarice in a case that garnered national notice.

Park Chang Ho encounters his wife, Go Mi Ho, who is fighting to clear his record, and it gives him more determination to live. Park Chang Ho, who abruptly transformed into the brilliant con artist “Big Mouse” from a Korean lawyer, enters a prison overrun with horrible criminals.

Also suggesting their awakening were Go Mi Ho’s remarks, “What is real despair,” and Park Chang Ho’s response, “I will show you smartly.”

A special poster combining the diverse forces of the five characters who will complete the “Big Mouth” worldview had previously been released, foreshadowing the emergence of a vast worldview similar of the lawless area in the drama.

Park Chang Ho, who overnight transformed into the “Big Mouse” and ruler of the underworld from a “Big Mouth” attorney with a 10% success rate, first has a wound on his face and is dressed in a prison uniform.

Although the charge against Park Chang Ho is preposterous, his wife Go Mi Ho must also be guilty. Her expression is one of lightning-struck hatred and desperation. Mi Ho responds by tying her hair back and rushing into fight to save her family from the situation they are currently facing.

