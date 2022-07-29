Lee Jong Suk & Lim Yoona talks about their role in ‘Big Mouth’

The actors of the show, as well as director Oh Choong Hwan, were present during the July 29 online press conference.

Lee Jong Suk & Lim Yoona talks about their role in ‘Big Mouth’. Lee Jong Suk, Lim Yoona, Kim Juhun, Ok Jayeon, and Yang Kyungwon are the key players in the upcoming K-drama “Big Mouth,” which is a noir thriller.

Leading actors Lee Jong Suk and YoonA of Girls’ Generation were questioned about their respective characters, Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho, as well as what it was like for them to be a married couple in the series.

Lee Jong Suk reacted positively when he first learned that they would be playing a couple because they have been friends for a very long time.

When asked about their chemistry and how they felt, he stated, “We’ve known each other for a very long time. The spectators had high hopes for us as a couple, yet we were frequently physically apart from one another [during acting].

We didn’t have many opportunities to play together and demonstrate our chemistry. In our respective locations, we were helping each other as much as we could.

You might not be as happy if you were anticipating our newlywed romance. However, I can tell that YoonA was trying very hard to assist me, and I also made an effort to do the same.

YoonA also addressed their absence of romantic scenes, saying, “I thought there was no need to worry knowing that it was a drama where I played as a newlywed pair with Lee Jong Suk acting as my husband.

It was a factor in my decision to work on the project. But even though [in the show] we were a married couple, there was physical separation between us. We were supposed to spend some time together, but that didn’t happen.

The viewers can sense the affection in the flashback moments since they show the romantic side of being a couple, the two continued.

At 9:50 p.m. KST on July 29, “Big Mouth” makes its debut (6:20 pm IST).

