Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining

Articles
Advertisement
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining

Advertisement
  • Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Taran Killam to star in a reimagining of ‘The River Wild’.
  • Ben Ketai is the director of the new film, which will be released in 2023.
  • Original 1994 film chronicled family forced to defend themselves against crooks while whitewater rafting.
Advertisement

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Taran Killam are to star in a reimagining of ‘The River Wild’.

Curtis Hanson was the director of the original 1994 film, which chronicled a family that was forced to defend themselves against two vicious crooks while whitewater rafting. Starring roles went to Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, and John C. Reilly.

Ben Ketai is the director of the new film, which follows siblings Taran Killam and Leighton Meester as they embark on a rafting trip with a small company that includes a boyhood acquaintance (Brody) who is more perilous than he seems.

The film is being produced by Ogden Gavanski and was written by Ketai and Mike Nguyen Le.

A production division of Universal Filmed Entertainment called Universal 1440 Entertainment will release the movie in 2023 on non-theatrical platforms all over the world.

Also Read

Chris Pratt: Harrison Ford scared me off from playing Indiana Jones
Chris Pratt: Harrison Ford scared me off from playing Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford said Indiana Jones would die with him when he died....

Advertisement

Glenn Ross, the General Manager and Executive Vice President at Universal 1440 Entertainment, said: “We are excited to announce a thrilling new ‘The River Wild’ story, with fresh characters and a story that brings the universe to new audiences and fans of the original.

“The production features a talented cast, and we think movie lovers will be excited by director Ben Ketai’s modern take on the popular classic film.”

Adam, who will appear in the film with Leighton, recounted how she restricted the amount of time he was permitted to spend on Twitter before the 2020 US presidential election.

He said: “I was on Twitter so much up until the election and I enjoy it, I really do, but it’s very addicting.

Also Read

Craig Robinson evacuates comedy club after shooter enters venue
Craig Robinson evacuates comedy club after shooter enters venue

Craig Robinson was forced to evacuate his show in Charlotte, North Carolina...

“I found myself, as most people, just so p***** off for most of this year and was really happy for about 48 hours after the election and then 48 hours after [that], I was so p***** again. So my wife put a 30-minute time limit on Twitter and my life has changed.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story