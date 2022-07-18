Leighton Meester and Adam Brody cast in The River Wild reimagining

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Taran Killam to star in a reimagining of ‘The River Wild’.

Ben Ketai is the director of the new film, which will be released in 2023.

Original 1994 film chronicled family forced to defend themselves against crooks while whitewater rafting.

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Taran Killam are to star in a reimagining of ‘The River Wild’.

Curtis Hanson was the director of the original 1994 film, which chronicled a family that was forced to defend themselves against two vicious crooks while whitewater rafting. Starring roles went to Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, and John C. Reilly.

Ben Ketai is the director of the new film, which follows siblings Taran Killam and Leighton Meester as they embark on a rafting trip with a small company that includes a boyhood acquaintance (Brody) who is more perilous than he seems.

The film is being produced by Ogden Gavanski and was written by Ketai and Mike Nguyen Le.

A production division of Universal Filmed Entertainment called Universal 1440 Entertainment will release the movie in 2023 on non-theatrical platforms all over the world.

Glenn Ross, the General Manager and Executive Vice President at Universal 1440 Entertainment, said: “We are excited to announce a thrilling new ‘The River Wild’ story, with fresh characters and a story that brings the universe to new audiences and fans of the original.

“The production features a talented cast, and we think movie lovers will be excited by director Ben Ketai’s modern take on the popular classic film.”

Adam, who will appear in the film with Leighton, recounted how she restricted the amount of time he was permitted to spend on Twitter before the 2020 US presidential election.

He said: “I was on Twitter so much up until the election and I enjoy it, I really do, but it’s very addicting.

“I found myself, as most people, just so p***** off for most of this year and was really happy for about 48 hours after the election and then 48 hours after [that], I was so p***** again. So my wife put a 30-minute time limit on Twitter and my life has changed.”