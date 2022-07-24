Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese 6th film together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are currently working on Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Leo plays Ernest Burkhart, a major character in the film.

Reportedly had a budget of $200 million for the film, shot in Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio and his obsession with Martin Scorsese’s films require no introduction. The man has collaborated on six great pictures with the filmmaker. They have both collaborated on six films over the years, several of which have become cult classics, including The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Also Read

Leonardo and Scorsese are currently working together on the adaptation of Killers Of The Flower Moon. Of course, there is much more to the film than a bracket we could place it in. It is a story about the unexplained murders of the Osage Tribe in northeastern Oklahoma during the 1920s, following the discovery of enormous oil resources on their land. According to the report, the inquiry is being directed by J. Edgar Hoover, the newly appointed FBI director, who is 29 years old. Leo plays Ernest Burkhart, a major character in the film.

The film is already one of the most anticipated in the world, with fans eager to witness what magic Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese conjure this time. However, what is generating headlines is Leo’s remuneration for the picture, which turns out to be huge.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, having spent decades in the industry and appearing in some of the most renowned films over the years. So when his big compensation for Killers Of The Flower Moon is announced, you probably won’t be surprised, but it’s a lot of money. The news says that DiCaprio will get an amazing $30 million for his part in the Scorsese movie.

This is comparable to his pal Brad Pitt, who received the same compensation for his next project with Top Gun Maverick director. Surprisingly, Leonardo DiCaprio received the same sum for his film, Don’t Look Up. Killers Of The Flower Moon, on the other hand, has a budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive film shot in Oklahoma.

Advertisement