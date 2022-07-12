Lisa crossed 80 million followers on her Instagram

Blackpink’s Lisa has 80 million followers on Instagram.

She just shared a snapshot from her vacation to Paris with her fans.

The all-girl Kpop group has taken the music world by storm, and all of its members are equally adored.

On Instagram, the K-Pop idol has the most followers. Not only within the group but throughout the entire K-pop business. She recently passed a new benchmark and now has 80 million followers. That is nearly twice as many fans as V (46.5 million) and Jungkook (43.1 million) have.

As for the other members, they all have a substantial fan base. Jennie has 68.2 million followers on Instagram, while Jisoo and Rosé both have 62.1 million. All the members of the band have lately made news after scoring at the top of the girl group brand reputation rankings.

According to the study, the group ranked first with a brand reputation index of 3,133,666 points. This conclusion is based on an analysis of numerous aspects, including consumer participation, media coverage, communication and interaction volume, and community indices of distinct girl groups.

In the meantime, as the K-pop idol expands her social media following, she just shared a snapshot from her vacation to Paris with her fans. She posed in fashionable attire near the Eiffel Tower and was definitely a sight to behold.

