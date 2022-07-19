LIVE: Latest Bollywood Celebrity News & Gossip | Upcoming 2022 Bollywood Movies

Live: Get the latest news and gossip from Bollywood, as well as news about Bollywood stars and upcoming 2022 Bollywood movies.
OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sees Strong Saturday Growth
OMG 2 is showing promising trends in multiplexes on Saturday. The film is poised to collect over Rs 14 crore in the northern region. The cumulative earnings for the first two days are expected to hover around Rs 23 crore. On Saturday, the movie OMG 2, led by Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, is displaying promising trends in multiplexes, with early indications showing a remarkable surge of at least 50 percent compared to the previous day. Tracking data...
Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her perfectly toned legs in pink summer playsuit
Nushrratt Bharuccha wears a stunning summery patterned wrap playsuit, and she is all smiles as she steps out to paint the town pink in the outfit. Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a multicoloured playsuit that she paired with white pointed stilettos, creating an ultra-trendy style that was sure to inspire huge summer outfit ideas for women everywhere.
5 photos Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria shared from Ek Villain Returns
Excited to see Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria's new chemistry in the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, here are some candid photos from the shoot.
Ayan Mukerji opens up about the word 'love storiyaan' in the song, Kesariya
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has finally opened up about the lyrics of Kesariya song from the film. Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the usage of the word 'love storiyaan' in the song, Kesariya. Ayan said it was more like getting a taste of salt amid too much sweetness. Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has talked about how the word "love storiyaan" is used in the song "Kesariya." Most people think that using...
Sussanne Khan shared pictures with boyfriend Arslan Goni from US trip makes a round on internet
Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni have been sharing pictures from their US trip on Instagram. Couple made their relationship official earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands at the airport. Sussanne sent Arslan a picture and wrote, "What's the story. Fashion designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni have been sharing pictures from their US trip on Instagram. Recently, Sussanne shared a selfie with Arslan and also dropped a comment on a picture he posted...
Amitabh Bachchan shared super stylish 1970s photo with his fans
Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself clicked during the 1970s. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "May I have these please!!!!!!" He posed with his hands near his face with the palms facing outside. Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane by sharing a picture of himself from the 1970s. Amitabh put a picture of himself on Instagram on Monday. He was wearing a white T-shirt and brown sunglasses. Amitabh shared the photo and wrote, "... fashions repeat... glares of the...
Nick Jonas shared stunning pictures from Priyanka's beach birthday celebrations
The actress celebrated her 40th birthday with a trip to the beach, planned by her husband, musician Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas posted pictures from the birthday party of his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas posted the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. Nick Jonas posted pictures from the birthday party of his wife Priyanka Chopra. On Monday, Priyanka Chopra turned 40, and she threw a spectacular party to commemorate the occasion....
Ajay Devgn becomes emotional after demise of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh
Bhupinder Singh, 82, died in Mumbai. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. The singer died of colorectal cancer and Covid problems. Ajay Devgn becomes emotional after demise of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh Bhupinder Singh, 82, died in Mumbai. The singer died of colorectal cancer and Covid problems. Singh's songs include Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra Ke Chaliye, Kisi Nazar Ko...
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar enjoy their time in UK ahead of release of film
Akshay Kumar is promoting Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. Film stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. Aanand L Rai's film is about a brother's unconditional love for his sisters Akshay Kumar is promoting Raksha Bandhan. Aanand L Rai's film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. It's about a brother's unconditional love for his sisters. Akshay Kumar uploaded a photo with Bhumi Pednekar on Monday. He wore ribbed jeans and...
Did you know Bhumi Pednekar got training from Seema Pahwa for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha?
Bhumi Pednekar is one of the actresses in Bollywood with the most promise. She made her first movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2015. actress Seema Pahwa helped Bhumi learn how to play Sandhya Bhumi Pednekar is one of the actresses in Bollywood with the most promise. She made her first movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2015. The story of Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sandhya, played by Bhumi Pednekar, was like...
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai keep it casual as they get spotted at the Mumbai Airport
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most famous power couples in Bollywood. In 2007, the two people who loved each other got married in a small, private ceremony in Mumbai. Since then, Aish and Abhi have been in the news all the time. Even though they have been together for 15 years, fans still love them and want to know more about them. The couple has been open about their relationship, marriage, and bond. They are...
Sussanne Khan soaks up some sun as she gives glimpses of her vacay in Los Angeles
Sussanne Khan is on vacation in Los Angeles and her Instagram posts prove it. Interior designer's latest film shows her enjoying up the sun. Sussanne wore a red and white shirt in an Instagram story video. Sussanne Khan is on vacation in Los Angeles, and her Instagram posts prove it. Her social media postings excite admirers. Sussanne makes news with every post, from training videos to vacation photos. Interior designer's latest film shows her enjoying up the sun. Sussanne wore...
Shilpa shetty reviews R Madhavans rocketry.
Shilpa Shetty who enjoys a massive fan following, took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a still from the film and penned her review. It read, "#rocketry a must watch cinematic genius @actormaddy so proud of you what a film!!! it was an emotional wreck. Loved every bit #nambinarayan sir you are such a HERO. best film I have seen in long time". R Madhavan is on top of the world because his first movie as a director,...
Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets
Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of him wearing a pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmmastra. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Amitabh Bachchan is an icon the true sense of the term. His acting skills, gait, voice and dance moves have been emulated by performers across generations. Even today, his fans imitate his style and fashion...
Karan Kundrra on meeting Ranbir Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors
Karan Kundrra met Ranbir Kapoor on the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji were the judges. The actor from the movie "Barfi" was on the show to talk about his new period drama, "Shamshera," which will come out in theatres on July 22. Karan Kundrra met Ranbir Kapoor. Karan was the host of the dance reality show. Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji were the judges. The actor from the movie "Barfi"...
Asha Negi opens up on how life has changed for her over the years
Asha Negi is one of the most successful actresses in the industry. She debuted in the television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Asha had always been an outgoing person. Asha Negi is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses in the industry and debuted in the television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Over the years, she has proved her acting...
Deepika Padukone appealed to have a mental health professional on film sets
Deepika talked about the importance of mental health and the need for a mental health professional on sets. According to her the same courtesy needs to be extended to mental illnesses. During Chhapaak (2020), I brought on a therapist for myself because there were days where I would have a panic attack or feel claustrophobic. Deepika Padukone has been a popular actress for over 15 years. Her career started with TV commercials, modelling, and background dance, then a Kannada film,...
Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to rumours of Alia Bhatt and he expecting twins
Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to rumours that he and Alia Bhatt are expecting twins. Recently, Ranbir was asked to play two truths and a falsehood in an interview. He didn't have to divulge truthful and false remarks. Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to rumours that Alia Bhatt and he are expecting twins. Yes, you read that right! Recently, Ranbir left fans curious and puzzled after he was asked to mention two truths and a lie. Replying to this, one of the statements made by...
Deepika Padukone to play Parvati in Brahmastra 2
Deepika Padukone is set to play the role of Parvati, which means no one else can do it. filmmakers have also chosen an actor to play MahaDev Shah Rukh Khan also has a small role in Brahmastra One. Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of...
Kajol preps for the adaptation of The Good Wife
Kajol is one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors. She blends in perfectly well in any genre and gives her unique touch to the character. The series has gone on floors in Mumbai. Kajol is one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors. She blends in perfectly well in any genre and gives her unique touch to the character. While the lines between films, television shows, and OTT have blurred out, Kajol's fans will get to see her in the...
Vaani Kapoor on similarities between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh
Vaani Kapoor is one of the most fascinating actors to have graced B-Town. Her filmography has great variety, from Shuddh Desi Romance to Befikre, War and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She was asked about the similarities and differences between the two actors she has worked with Vaani Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most interesting actors. From Shuddh Desi Romance to Befikre, War, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, her filmography has a lot of different kinds of movies. Ranbir Kapoor is one of...
Akshay Kumar song 'Done Kar Do' OUT
Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as the Khiladi Kumar's sister. 'Done Kar Do' is a jagrata song which was launched in a unique way in the United Kingdom. Akshay Kumar's upcoming family drama, Raksha Bandhan, is going to be...
