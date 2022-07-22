Lizzo discusses her friendship with Harry Styles: ‘Great listener’

In a recent interview, Lizzo discussed how great a friend Harry Styles is and how they both developed their friendship.

Harry Styles has a serious number of high-profile people in his inner circle but his adorable friendship with Lizzo is definitely one of our faves!

Lizzo spilled on what we’ve all been manifesting for months – a Harry Syles duet.

During an appearance on the Spout podcast, the Truth Hurts singer revealed that she and the As It Was singer first met after he covered one of her songs.

“He did Juice in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there’s a mutual respect here,” the singer – songwriter told the host.

“There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we got to go to Miami to do this show. Let’s split a jet,” the 34-year-old recounted.

Lizzo went to talk about the former One Direction band member’s personality and how she immediately won over by the 28-year-old singer.

“For our first time meeting…we were talking for a long time. He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny,” she said.

“That’s an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety. Not the ideal way,” Lizzo continued.

“But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable.”