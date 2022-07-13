Lizzo’s Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls had been nominated in six categories.

She also expressed excitement about the possibility of meeting Nicole Kidman at the Emmys.

Despite having received three overall nominations, Kidman isn’t nominated for this year’s awards.

Advertisement

Lizzo aka Melissa Vivian Jefferson is happy about her Emmy nominations!

The singer for Good As Hell took to Instagram Live on Tuesday after the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced to celebrate the fact that her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls had been nominated in six categories. She also expressed excitement about the possibility of meeting an A-list actress at the awards show.

She said, “I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated — and not just one nomination, — six nominations!”

“Emmys! Do you know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman’s gonna be there, Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there! And I’m gonna see Nicole Kidman at the Emmys,” the singer added saying.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) Advertisement

Despite having received three overall nominations and two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance on HBO’s Big Little Lies, Kidman, 55, isn’t nominated for this year’s awards.

Also Read Lizzo offers $1 million to abortion charities after Roe v. Wade ruling Lizzo will donate $500,000 of her tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood and...