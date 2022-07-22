Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Lizzo showers praises on Harry Styles: He can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable
Lizzo showers praises on Harry Styles: He can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable

Lizzo showers praises on Harry Styles: He can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable

Articles
Advertisement
Lizzo showers praises on Harry Styles: He can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable

Lizzo showers praises on Harry Styles: He can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable

Advertisement
  • Lizzo opened up about her first meeting with Harry Styles.
  • The two superstars are famously loved by fans for their iconic friendship.
  • Lizzo became a fan of Harry’s after she caught him performing on SNL. She also complimented the Falling singer as she added, “He’s a great person, a great listener”.
Advertisement

Lizzo talked about her first time meeting Harry Styles in a recent interview with Spout Podcast, which was posted on Just Jared. Fans love the two superstars for their well-known friendship, which sometimes turns into well-known performances. After Styles brought Lizzo on as a surprise guest during their performance at Coachella, fans have been excited about what they will do next together.

During the interview, Lizzo talked about her “interesting” first meeting with the ex-One Direction member and joked, “How much of this story do I tell?” Lizzo started telling her story by talking about how she met the singer for the first time. She said that she started liking Harry after seeing him perform on Saturday Night Live. She said, “I saw him on Saturday Night Live and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh. This music is really good.” She went on to say, “Then he did “Juice” in his Live Lounge, and I was like, “Oh my god, we respect each other.”

Then she talked about how she and Styles met for the first time. She said, “There was a show we were going to do together, and we had to go to Miami to do it. Let’s split a jet. So I pretty much met Harry on a plane. We flew to Miami together for the first time and talked for a long time. She also said nice things about the Falling singer. “He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener, and he really cares about how you feel. He’s also very funny,” she said. So that’s an interesting way for people who are shy to meet someone for the first time.”

“Not the best way,” Lizzo said next. But Harry can make even the most shy person feel very at ease.”

Also Read

Why Emma Watson almost left the ‘Harry Potter’ movies?
Why Emma Watson almost left the ‘Harry Potter’ movies?

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger for ten years, must come to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mashal Khan opens up about seeing death too closely
Mashal Khan opens up about seeing death too closely
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to sit on 'new thrones'
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to sit on 'new thrones'
Prince Harry under fire for behaving as a ‘treacherous little toad’
Prince Harry under fire for behaving as a ‘treacherous little toad’
Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato intense PDA on the red carpet
Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato intense PDA on the red carpet
Prince Harry warned for 'undermining' King Charles III
Prince Harry warned for 'undermining' King Charles III
Keanu Reeves surprises the personnel at the local eatery
Keanu Reeves surprises the personnel at the local eatery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story