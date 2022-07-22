Lizzo opened up about her first meeting with Harry Styles.

The two superstars are famously loved by fans for their iconic friendship.

Lizzo became a fan of Harry’s after she caught him performing on SNL. She also complimented the Falling singer as she added, “He’s a great person, a great listener”.

Lizzo talked about her first time meeting Harry Styles in a recent interview with Spout Podcast, which was posted on Just Jared. Fans love the two superstars for their well-known friendship, which sometimes turns into well-known performances. After Styles brought Lizzo on as a surprise guest during their performance at Coachella, fans have been excited about what they will do next together.

During the interview, Lizzo talked about her “interesting” first meeting with the ex-One Direction member and joked, “How much of this story do I tell?” Lizzo started telling her story by talking about how she met the singer for the first time. She said that she started liking Harry after seeing him perform on Saturday Night Live. She said, “I saw him on Saturday Night Live and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh. This music is really good.” She went on to say, “Then he did “Juice” in his Live Lounge, and I was like, “Oh my god, we respect each other.”

Then she talked about how she and Styles met for the first time. She said, “There was a show we were going to do together, and we had to go to Miami to do it. Let’s split a jet. So I pretty much met Harry on a plane. We flew to Miami together for the first time and talked for a long time. She also said nice things about the Falling singer. “He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener, and he really cares about how you feel. He’s also very funny,” she said. So that’s an interesting way for people who are shy to meet someone for the first time.”

“Not the best way,” Lizzo said next. But Harry can make even the most shy person feel very at ease.”

