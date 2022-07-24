Look Both Ways, a Netflix original movie, stars Lili Reinhart as the lead

A single trailer for the upcoming Netflix original film Look Both Ways, starring Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, has already been made available.

The story follows Natalie (Lili Reinhart), a woman whose life is split into two parallel realities the day before graduation.

Instead of revealing the pregnancy test’s actual result, Natalie imagines two possible outcomes for her life.

This is where it all starts. She decides to stay in her hometown of Austin if she becomes pregnant, but if she doesn’t, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream job.

Cast:

Danny Ramirez

Aisha Dee

David Corenswet

Andrea Savage

Luke Wilson

Nia Long

April Prosser wrote the screenplay, which is directed by Wanuri Kahiu. Jessica Malanaphy, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers, and Reinhart and Alexis Rodrigues serve as executive producers.

The opening line of the trailer features Reinhart’s character posing the age-old question, “What if?,” which people have thought about countless times throughout history.

WATCH:

In both scenarios, Natalie experiences love, artistic success, and a personal rediscovery.

The film is a lighthearted rom-com, but it also raises some challenging issues, shares the perspective of women, and explains how women must make difficult decisions.

On August 17, The Movie will be available on Netflix.