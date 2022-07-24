Look Both Ways, a Netflix original movie, stars Lili Reinhart as the lead

‘Stars starving’ for the Met Gala, ‘says Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart expressed her emotions to people who went to great measures...
This is where it all starts. She decides to stay in her hometown of Austin if she becomes pregnant, but if she doesn’t, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream job.
Danny Ramirez
Aisha Dee
David Corenswet
Andrea Savage
Luke Wilson
Nia Long
April Prosser wrote the screenplay, which is directed by Wanuri Kahiu. Jessica Malanaphy, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers, and Reinhart and Alexis Rodrigues serve as executive producers.
The opening line of the trailer features Reinhart’s character posing the age-old question, “What if?,” which people have thought about countless times throughout history.
WATCH:
In both scenarios, Natalie experiences love, artistic success, and a personal rediscovery.
The film is a lighthearted rom-com, but it also raises some challenging issues, shares the perspective of women, and explains how women must make difficult decisions.
On August 17, The Movie will be available on Netflix.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Films News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.