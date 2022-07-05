‘Losing my husband was the hardest day of my life’, Amanda Kloots

The day her husband Nick passed away was the “hardest” day of her life.

The day her husband Nick passed away was the “hardest” day of her life.

She has chosen to celebrate his death day as a new “birthday”.

She was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero.

Advertisement

The day her husband Nick passed away, according to Amanda Kloots, was the “hardest” day of her life.

The 40-year-old TV personality, Amanda Kloots was married to the 41-year-old Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who passed away from COVID-19 complications in July 2020, just 13 months after the couple welcomed their son Elvis.

On Tuesday (05.07.22), she paid tribute to him on Instagram on the second anniversary of his passing.

Read more. Noah Cyrus “connected” with her boyfriend over tranquillizers

She wrote: “Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him.”

The host of “The Talk” continued by saying that she has chosen to celebrate his death day as a new “birthday” because there are “so many similarities” between life and death.