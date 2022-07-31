Louis Tomlinson made comment on One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night”

Louis Tomlinson made a shocking comment on One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night”

The singer recently made an appearance on Smallzy’s Surgery podcast.

The former member of the biggest boy band in the world didn’t speak well of the 2011 release.

The Back To You vocalist remarked, “Twelve years ago today, the band formed, although the first album was (crap) anyway.

The singer was the group’s senior member when it was created by The X Factor’s judges in 2010.

Following the breakup of the trio, he added his perspective on the pressure as a solo performer.

He admitted that there was still pressure on him to produce a quality album and that it was difficult for him to adjust to life after leaving a band as popular as One Direction.

Zayn Malik referred to the band’s music as “generic as (crap)” in 2016 before adding, “It wasn’t me.”