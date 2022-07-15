Louise Thompson praises fiance Ryan Libbey for attending therapy session

Louise Thompson praises fiance Ryan Libbey for attending a therapy session.

Louise Thompson, a former member of the cast of “Made in Chelsea,” has applauded her fiancé Ryan Libbey for showing up to his first therapy appointment while she continues to receive treatment in a hospital following her long fight with PTSD and postpartum depression.

While Ryan Libbey attended his first therapy session following Louise Thompson’s health fight, she paid tribute to him on Thursday while he was in the hospital.

As she FaceTimed her future husband washing their little child at home, the former Made in Chelsea star, 32, told her 1.4 million Instagram followers how proud she was of him for taking the initiative for his mental welfare.

Mum-of-one Since the birth of their son, Leo-Hunter, in November of last year, Louise has chronicled her continuous struggle with postnatal depression and PTSD.

The reality TV star’s crew shared the good news on Instagram earlier this week, revealing that she was healing after returning to the hospital.

Her hospitalisation occurs just days after Louise wrote an extensive blog post about having a “strange sort of dementia” and detailing her memory loss issues.

The fitness-obsessed celebrity said on Thursday via Instagram Stories that her brother Sam Thompson dropped by the hospital to see her as she continues to receive treatment.

Sam was pictured sitting on a chair at the hospital, with Louise writing the caption “A few hours of dreamy distraction.” “The greatest privilege is family.”

The Jump actor continued by posting a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her soon-to-be husband Ryan while he was bathing their son Leo at home.

Louise excitedly proclaimed to her followers, “So proud of this guy (parent of the year) heading to his first therapy session this evening.”

Just hours after Ryan, a father of one, ended his Instagram hiatus after learning of his fiancee’s hospitalisation, Louise paid a touching tribute to him online.

The 31-year-old personal trainer began by posting a quick note on Thursday morning to thank his fans for their support.



Thank you to everyone who sent me best wishes through messages today for myself and Louise, he wrote.

“When I can, I will update. Again, many thanks.”

Ryan quickly uploaded a cute picture of the couple’s infant son wearing a bright blue knit sweater after the message was made public.

She recently informed her followers that her fiance Ryan Libbey had also disclosed that the birth and the subsequent trip had caused him to experience PTSD.

Leo-Hunter Libbey was the first “little miracle baby” the engaged couple had together; they welcomed him into the world last year. However, the birth of their son saw both mother and child “dance with death” after a dramatic labour.

Despite giving birth in November, Louise, 31, very nearly missed Christmas because “several major difficulties” forced her to spend a month in the hospital recovering after giving birth.

For five weeks, the celebrity kept her first child’s birth a secret since she went through experiences that served as a “stark reminder of how brief and sacred life really is.”

Last month, doctors had to work “through the night” to save the star’s life; Louise later acknowledged she is unsure if she would still be alive if it weren’t for the NHS.

Louise wrote a lengthy essay last week about having a “strange sort of dementia” and detailing how she has lost important details from various periods of her life.

She added, “I’m in a weird stage right now where I’m blocking everything out. “Perhaps I mentioned that right at the start? Actually, I don’t recall much because I’m still trying to numb the pain. I’d rather not read it again.” It feels like a highly repetitious condition.

Finally, even if everything DOES seem to have happened a long time ago, I have the distinct impression that someone else was the one who experienced it. I have the impression that my entire past has been erased, and I have begun my life from scratch.

“a sick individual occasionally. I don’t know how far I’ve come, despite what people tell me. I have a crazy number of memories from my early years; sensory experiences will trigger the oddest recollections from when I was 5 to 15 years old, but anything after that has kind of been deleted.”

