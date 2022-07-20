Louise Thompson reveals horrific moment as she went blind after attack

Louise Thompson reveals a horrific moment as she went blind after a panic attack.

Star recently opened up about her health struggles.

She assured fans that they were “not alone” in their struggles.

Louise Thompson claimed that after having “back to back” panic attacks, her brain had “essentially shut down” and she was unable to see.

The 32-year-old Made in Chelsea star recently opened up about her health struggles but assured fans that they were “not alone” in their struggles.

It happens less than a week after the new mother announced she would be avoiding social media after being sent to the hospital for mental health treatment for the second time in a month.

Although she appeared “fully presented, put together, and joyful,” she said in a video on Instagram that it had taken her six tries to record the post and that things had recently been “very horrible” for her.

She declared, “Mental health is the cruellest, most invisible sickness there is, but I want you to know you are not alone.”

“I had everything and it’s all been absolutely snatched away from me. You can never expect (it), you never imagine these things will happen to you.”

I was unable to see, smell, or speak, and whenever I did, I would become frightened since my words were meaningless “She spoke.

The reality TV personality continued by saying there had been occasions when she had hoped for aeroplanes to crash into her home and had been able to think of nothing else “except death.”

“Since I was not alive, I was unable to think normally. My brain essentially fell asleep.

“Your brain can’t handle very traumatic events effectively, which causes you to live in fear.”

Louise said that she had received messages from guys whose partners were also having difficulties, and she wished to give “pure reassurance” that things will improve.

“There is no magic solution, and I wish there were a simpler one. Your patience will be greatly tested by this illness “She spoke.

“But you must continue; kindly select life and seek assistance.”

After experiencing difficulties while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter late last year with the help of her partner Ryan Libbey, Louise was given a PTSD diagnosis.

Leo-Hunter was treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and she was treated in an adult intensive care unit (ICU) following the birth, she later disclosed to her fans.

She published a touching statement on Christmas Day thanking the NHS employees who “worked through the night to save my life.”

The TV celebrity debuted in the first season of Made In Chelsea in 2011 and went on to play one of the show’s key characters on E4. The TV star’s spouse Libbey joined the cast in 2016 while the show was being filmed in the south of France.

He proposed on a hiking vacation in Los Angeles, and the two became engaged in 2018.

