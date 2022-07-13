Louise Thompson rushes to hospital on holiday

Louise Thompson rushes to the hospital on a holiday.

She was admitted following a fight with her mental health.

Representatives from Louise’s clothing company revealed that she is receiving medical care.

Louise Thompson was admitted to the hospital while on vacation following a fight with her mental health. Since nearly passing away twice while giving birth to son Leo, the Made in Chelsea star has been dealing with PTSD and post-natal anxiety.

Representatives from Louise’s clothing company revealed that she is receiving medical care after becoming ill while travelling with her fiancé Ryan and their eight-month-old son Leo.

To concentrate on her recuperation, she has recently stopped using social media. Team Pocket said on her Instagram, “Hey everyone, here.”

Louise is taking a break from social media because she will be spending some time in the hospital, which is awful. We wish her a rapid recovery and are sending her all the love, just like I’m sure you all do.

While she is abroad, Louise has requested us to keep you all informed about some exciting things happening at Pocket.

She posted pictures of herself on vacation in an unidentified location earlier this week with the caption: “Today’s attitude: maintain calm and carry on.”

Three days later, while still away, she was taken to the hospital for an unidentified reason. Louise was admitted to the hospital earlier this month as a consequence of “concerning” blood test findings.

In a lengthy Instagram post updating her followers on her health, Louise stated she is trying to cope with the symptoms of her unidentified disease and that she no longer feels like herself.

I kind of feel like I’ve started life as a completely new person, the woman wrote. a sick individual occasionally. I don’t know how far I’ve come, despite what people tell me.

I have an oddly large number of childhood memories… The oddest memories from when I was 5 to 15 will be triggered by sensory stimuli, but everything after that has kind of been lost.

Now that I think about it, sometimes ALL I can feel is sensory stuff, like the sensation I get when I move from a hot room to a chilly room, and it helps me feel connected to the environment around me.

The 32-year-old claimed that when she experiences daily bouts that leave her thoughts feeling disorganised, she finds it challenging to communicate.

To put it plainly, she remarked, “I’m finding it difficult to resume ‘regular’ life. Every day I have severe physical discomfort, and every other day I seem to experience an hour-long (and maybe longer) period of mental confusion. I’m not sure what it is, but it feels like brain damage or a mini stroke.

“Perhaps it’s just a strange processing experience. I have the impression that I am either excessively high or extremely deficient in a particular chemical or hormone. However, during those times I am unable to speak or think clearly.

“I feel like something in my brain is giving me a severe allergic reaction. I get extreme lows and agitation followed by rushes of something and the worst cramps in my pelvis before my brain levels off and seems to have part of its chemical balance returned. I was told that my mental health medicine isn’t the cause of this, but what is? Who can assist with the practical side of things?

Louise described her body as being “out of balance,” adding that she experiences odd sensations on the right side of her face and suffers from excruciating headaches and neck pain.

I want to be normal again, Louise, so why won’t my body and mind let me? she questioned. This has been incredibly difficult to manage for me as someone who is still working to shed the label of “control freak,” as I am continuously looking for solutions but am not making much progress. No one I talk to seems to be able to relate.

“I start to feel very bad right when I think things could be turning around. That immediately puts me in a horrible situation. And I wonder: Will I ever feel well again? And perhaps more significantly, will I ever be able to think normally again?

