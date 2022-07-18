Louise Thompson shares update after being rushed back to hospital

Louise Thompson posted an emotional video to her Instagram account.

Louise Thompson posted an emotional video with an update on her health, urging others struggling with their mental health to seek help.

After being taken back to the hospital, Louise Thompson gave her followers an emotional update.

The 32-year-old former Made in Chelsea star posted the seven-minute video to Instagram after recently expressing her gratitude to her fiancé Ryan Libbey for attending his first therapy session.

Telling her 1.4 million followers she was now back at home, she wrote in a lengthy caption that she was “not going to sugar coat things” after her “b*oody rough ride over the past year”.

She wrote: “My rationale for doing this video was to try and help someone that might be suffering in silence or feeling alone but I’m not sure whether I will be able to achieve that.”

She added: “My life went from a 9/10 to a 1/10 in the space of about a month. I didn’t do anything to deserve it, but sh*t just happened. I survived a house fire, a few near death experiences, a long old stint in hospital, and some CATASTROPHIC mental health breakdowns.”

“More recently I’ve been readmitted because of some severe colon problems where I was about 2 days away from ending up with life changing surgery. It doesn’t get any easier, although at least this time round I actually knew where I was and what my name was,” Louise continued.

She spoke to the camera and provided further details about her experience thus far, including how she had been coping with trauma and PTSD ever since the horrific birth of her son Leo-Hunter and the devastating fire that entirely destroyed her home toward the end of last year.

“About five months ago I had a whole week where I was lying in bed at night and I kept having all these racing thoughts about wanting to talk about my experience a bit because it’s been really bad, and not a lot of good has come from it,” she said.

“But the only good that can come from it is the ability to help other people. I had all these ideas and I basically wanted to share what I’ve been through because despite the fact I look incredibly well-presented, put together, happy, fit, well, I’m really not. And mental health is the most cruel, invisible disease ever, but I want you to know you’re not alone.

“I’ve had the most crazy year that could never predict… I had it all and its been completely ripped away from me.”

She added: “I had no idea that things could get so bad.”

Louise Thompson shared details of the intrusive thoughts she’d been experiencing following her trauma.

“My brain was warped, I couldn’t think… past hell, past fear. I was scared of everything in my house, I couldn’t look in the mirror… I didn’t know I had a child… I couldn’t see, smell, talk, function at all.”

She ended the video on a more positive note, and smiled and blew kisses to the camera, despite being still visibly emotional.

“Things change, everything in life is transient,” she said. “Life will get better again. You will find joy, you will find happiness…

“Please don’t feel alone. There are ways out, so ask for help… There is no magic cure, this disease will teach you a great deal of patience – I never had any patience!”

“You have to keep going, you have to, because there’s too many people with physical diseases that have no choice, so please choose life, and get help.”