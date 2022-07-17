Love Is Blind: Jeremy Hartwell sues Netflix 

‘Love Is Blind’ cast member Jeremy Hartwell is suing Netflix and the show’s producers.

Hartwell says the production led to “inhumane working conditions and changed mental states for the cast”.

The Chicago native says contestants couldn’t get in touch with their loved ones while the show was filming.

‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 cast member Jeremy Hartwell sued Netflix and the show’s producers, saying that the cast was mistreated while they were making the show.

They intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water, and sleep, plied them with booze, and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world. This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making,” Hartwell’s lawyer in Los Angeles said.

Hartwell, who is 36 years old, said in court documents obtained by the media that “the only drinks that (the show) regularly provided to the cast were alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks, and mixers.”

The Chicago native also said that “hydrating drinks such as water were strictly limited to the cast during the day.”

Also, the documents say that the production led to “inhumane working conditions and changed mental states for the cast” through “a combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food, and too much alcohol, all of which were either necessary, allowed, or encouraged.”

Hartwell also said in court documents that contestants couldn’t get in touch with their loved ones while the show was being filmed, even though this is common for many reality competition shows.

“At times, defendants left members of the cast alone for hours at a time with no access to a phone, food, or any other type of contact with the outside world until they were required to return to working on the production,“ the documents said.