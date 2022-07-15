Love Island star Jacques O’Neill is back on UK soil after villa exit

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill is back on UK soil after the villa exit.

After saying goodbye to his fellow Islanders Jacques left with his suitcase.

Jacques promised to wait for Paige and promised to pick her up from the airport.

Advertisement

Jacques O’Neill, a Love Island contestant, has returned to the UK and has been seen for the first time since leaving the ITV show’s island.

Love Island actor Jacques O’Neill has been sighted in the UK again after leaving the ITV2 programme, according to pictures.

In moving scenes that appeared on Tuesday’s episode, rugby player Jacques, 23, made the decision to leave the Majorcan villa.

He took Paige Thorne up to the terrace and explained his desire to leave after becoming enraged about reports of Adam Collard had been “s***ging him off”; however, other viewers believe he was asked to leave the show.

Jacques was overcome with emotion as he broke the news to 24-year-old Paige, “I only wish I could finish my adventure off with you but I’m going to go home today.”

After saying goodbye to his fellow Islanders, including his close friend Luca Bish, Jacques left with his suitcase.

Advertisement

Jacques hasn’t posted anything on social media since his abrupt departure, but he has subsequently been seen in the UK.

Jacques was observed at a Yorkshire retail centre sporting a white T-shirt, grey cargo-style jogging trousers, and a black pair of sneakers.

A few hours after his dramatic villa exit was shown on ITV2, he was joined by his friend and fellow rugby player Ellis Longstaff.

The rugby player strolled into the mall with his friend while holding his phone in his hand.

In order to read something on his phone, Jacques was seen donning a set of glasses with transparent lenses and frames.

The reality star was then supported by Jacques’ friend Ellis as they both held the phone in their hands.



Advertisement

Ellis sported a light blue sports shirt, black shorts, and black sliders for his meet-up with his Love Island companion.

It happens after Jacques ran met a few Love Island fans on his journey back from Majorca.

The fan applauded Jacques for pausing to take selfies with other programme viewers while he was waiting in line for his trip from Plama to Leeds-Bradford airport.

The supporter stated: “I was surprised to see him since I hadn’t caught up on the episodes while I was away, but I also wasn’t expecting to see him at the Palma Nova airport.

Everybody in the airport was in full astonishment and couldn’t believe what had happened.

To Hull Live, he added: “The fact that he made time to take pictures with people after explaining something to the audience on Tuesday night is what I found to be the most heartwarming. This fundamentally altered Jacques’ perception of what people thought of him.”

Advertisement

As he exited the show, Jacques promised to wait for Paige and promised to pick her up from the airport. However, it seems like Paige has already moved on from her relationship with Jaques.

Prior to Thursday night’s episode, Paige is heard confessing in the first look trailer for the programme: “Adam really has my attention.

I don’t want to use the term “fanny flutters.”

Also Read Jacques O’Neill quits villa after Adam Collard made moves on his girl Jacques O’Neill quits villa after Adam Collard made moves on his girl....