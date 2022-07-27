Lupita Nyong’o reflects on making Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o opened up about filming the second instalment of the Black Panther franchise without the main lead Chadwick Boseman.

The actor passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

The latest trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to the late actor in the most beautiful way possible.

Advertisement

Lupita Nyong’o aka Nakia talked about filming the highly anticipated second instalment of the Black Panther franchise without the main lead Chadwick Boseman. The actor passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. The latest trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to the late actor in the most beautiful way possible.

Nyong’o shared, “For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it.” She continued, “When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.” She went on to add that despite the film being “a doozy of a few years for everybody,” she’s “very proud” that the cast was able “to make this film against all odds” and called the act “a powerful statement unto itself.”

Lupita also opened up about how the whole process of filming was in a sense “therapeutic” and noted, “It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

For those unversed, the synopsis of the upcoming film states that the characters “must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda”

Also Read ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o turns all desi whilst Karachi trip Famed Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is reportedly in Karachi to attend renowned...