Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie’s 13th Birthday

Kelly celebrated his daughter’s 13th birthday on July 25.

The singer posted pictures from her party on Instagram.

One snap shows him hugging Casie as he cuts her birthday cake.

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly can’t believe that his little girl is now a grown-up. The “Papercuts” singer posted pictures from his daughter Casie’s 13th birthday party on Instagram Story on July 25.

“Today is your official first day as a teenager. “Happy 13th, my love,” he wrote in one snap, which showed Casie wearing a black Iann Dior sweatshirt and white sunglasses. A second picture showed MGK hugging Casie as he helped her cut her bright blue birthday cake, which had the words “OMG YOU’RE A TEENAGER” written in pink icing and was sweetly captioned “proud dad” with a crying emoji. The last picture in the set was a FaceTime call between the rock singer and Casie. He was looking at a separate cake for Casie.

The musician, who is 32 years old, has a dog named Casie with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. During his December appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, MGK talked about how innocent and happy his young daughter is. He said that he hopes she can stay that way her whole life.

“I was just walking behind my daughter at the airport the other day, and she just has this walk, this pure bounce, like she’s so young,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot in my life. I just pray to every God that she keeps that bounce forever and that nobody gets in the way of that.”

“Always get to stand back and watch her have that bounce,” the singer said. Like, I’ll let her torture me as much as she wants as long as she keeps that smile on her face, because… it’s worth living to see that. Her voice is so sweet, and it hasn’t been ruined by the bad things in the world.

Also Read Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet? Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox his wife although the couple is...