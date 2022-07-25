Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene
Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene

Articles
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene

Advertisement
  • Madhuri Dixit is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood.
  • She excels in all areas, including acting and dancing.
  • Recently shared a throwback photo with her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene.
Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood.

She has consistently astounded us with her extraordinary abilities. She excels in all areas. Madhuri is a pro at everything, including acting, dancing, and singing.

Now that Madhuri is the Instagram queen, her charming photos are always a blessing to our accounts. She also updates her followers on her life.

She is wed to Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene in her private life. They got married in 1999 and have two children together. On Instagram, Madhuri frequently posts pictures with her significant other.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of bungee jumping with his sons
Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of bungee jumping with his sons

Hrithik Roshan shared a video also features his sons Hrehaan Roshan and...

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, she shared a throwback photo with her husband as she missed him. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Good day, great partner, unforgettable memories #Sunday #SundayVibes #SundayScenes #Throwback”.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Advertisement

Madhuri’s most recent professional appearance was in the online series The Fame Game, which was created by Karan Johar and starred Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other hand, she also made available her single “Tu Hai Mera” in May.

Also Read

Dharmendra shared a picture of Mehmood recalling how people ‘threw away’ his autograph
Dharmendra shared a picture of Mehmood recalling how people ‘threw away’ his autograph

Dharmendra posted a picture of the late actor Mehmood. Dharmendra also told...

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story