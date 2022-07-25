Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood.

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood.

She has consistently astounded us with her extraordinary abilities. She excels in all areas. Madhuri is a pro at everything, including acting, dancing, and singing.

Now that Madhuri is the Instagram queen, her charming photos are always a blessing to our accounts. She also updates her followers on her life.

She is wed to Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene in her private life. They got married in 1999 and have two children together. On Instagram, Madhuri frequently posts pictures with her significant other.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, she shared a throwback photo with her husband as she missed him. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Good day, great partner, unforgettable memories #Sunday #SundayVibes #SundayScenes #Throwback”.

Madhuri’s most recent professional appearance was in the online series The Fame Game, which was created by Karan Johar and starred Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other hand, she also made available her single “Tu Hai Mera” in May.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.