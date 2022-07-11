Mahira Khan Chooses Khalil ur Rehman Qamar over Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan grooves with Sheheryar Munawwar on the sets of Eid show
Mahira Khan has been involved in a number of controversies throughout her career. She has had disagreements with numerous others in the industry, including two seniors, Firdous Jamal and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. During a show, Firdous Jamal made some really demeaning and ageist remarks about Mahira. He was later banned from Hum TV as a result of his comments.
This is what he had said on Faysal Quraishi’s show:
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar was on good terms with Mahira Khan initially. She even worked with him in Sadqay Tumharay, a drama based on his personal life. Later on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar had a fight with Marvi Sarmad on a live show and Mahira criticized him on it which soured the relationship between the two. This is what Mahira had said:
Khalil ur Rehman later on declared Mahira Khan in that character a sin:
Now, on Mazaaq Raat hosted by Vasay Chaudhry, Mahira Khan was asked who she would choose between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and Firdous Jamal. After thinking for a while she chose Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. She said that she will choose Khalil ur Rehman Qamar over Firdous Jamal any day.
Listen to what Mahira has to say:
