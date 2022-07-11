Advertisement
Mahira Khan Chooses Khalil ur Rehman Qamar over Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan Chooses Khalil ur Rehman Qamar over Firdous Jamal

  • Mahira has had disagreements with numerous people in the industry, including two seniors, Firdous Jamal and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.
  • Mahira Khan was asked who she would choose between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and Firdous Jamal.
  • she chose Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. She said that she will choose Khalil ur Rehman Qamar over Firdous Jamal any day.
Mahira Khan has been involved in a number of controversies throughout her career. She has had disagreements with numerous others in the industry, including two seniors, Firdous Jamal and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. During a show, Firdous Jamal made some really demeaning and ageist remarks about Mahira. He was later banned from Hum TV as a result of his comments.

This is what he had said on Faysal Quraishi’s show:

 

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar was on good terms with Mahira Khan initially. She even worked with him in Sadqay Tumharay, a drama based on his personal life. Later on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar had a fight with Marvi Sarmad on a live show and Mahira criticized him on it which soured the relationship between the two. This is what Mahira had said:

Mahira Khan's Choice Between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar And Firdous Jamal

Khalil ur Rehman later on declared Mahira Khan in that character a sin:

Mahira Khan's Choice Between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar And Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan's Choice Between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar And Firdous Jamal

Now, on Mazaaq Raat hosted by Vasay Chaudhry, Mahira Khan was asked who she would choose between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and Firdous Jamal. After thinking for a while she chose Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. She said that she will choose Khalil ur Rehman Qamar over Firdous Jamal any day.

Mahira Khan's Choice Between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar And Firdous Jamal

Listen to what Mahira has to say:

