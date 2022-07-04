Mahira Khan dances to ‘Loota Rey’ goes viral, watch video 

Mahira Khan’s latest dance video takes the internet by storm.

In the video, she is seen dancing to the song ‘Loota Rey’ from the upcoming film ‘ Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. The film will hit the cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha.

Mahira Khan and Momin Ali Munshi groove to the beats of ‘Loota Rey’ from the upcoming film ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’, which is all set to hit cinemas this Friday.

The diva and her co-actor, Fahad Mustafa, are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad which will be shown in theatres all across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha. This time, the actress was seen grooving to the song Loota Rey from their film.

In the clip, the Bin Roye actress is seen wearing a black silk shirt with the same colour pants. Along with that, she kept the jewelry to a minimum, with only hoops and neckpieces to complement the look.W

Watch the video here:

The most endearing and attractive actress in Pakistani showbiz is Mahira Khan. This year’s Eid-ul-Azha will see the premiere of Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s new film. The title of her newest film is “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.” Fahad Mustafa plays the lead actor in this film. In this film, Mahira Khan plays a simple citizen girl while Fahad Mustafa plays a policeman.

