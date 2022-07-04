Advertisement
Mahira Khan dances to ‘Loota Rey’ goes viral, watch video 

  • Mahira Khan’s latest dance video takes the internet by storm.
  • In the video, she is seen dancing to the song ‘Loota Rey’ from the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
  • The film will hit the cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha.
Mahira Khan and Momin Ali Munshi groove to the beats of ‘Loota Rey’ from the upcoming film ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’, which is all set to hit cinemas this Friday.

The diva and her co-actor, Fahad Mustafa, are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad which will be shown in theatres all across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha. This time, the actress was seen grooving to the song Loota Rey from their film.

In the clip, the Bin Roye actress is seen wearing a black silk shirt with the same colour pants. Along with that, she kept the jewelry to a minimum, with only hoops and neckpieces to complement the look.W

Watch the video here:

The most endearing and attractive actress in Pakistani showbiz is Mahira Khan. This year’s Eid-ul-Azha will see the premiere of Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s new film. The title of her newest film is “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.” Fahad Mustafa plays the lead actor in this film. In this film, Mahira Khan plays a simple citizen girl while Fahad Mustafa plays a policeman.

